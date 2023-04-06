91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
When Experts Attack! #45: Virtual reality boosts psychotherapy
Published April 6, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT
What if you could receive counseling and psychotherapy in a forest, log cabin or Sigmund Freud’s office — maybe from a therapist who also happens to be a wizard, an Earth mother, a trickster or, uh, maybe even a furry? Well, you can! A new virtual reality system developed by University of Kansas researchers provides counseling in a setting that is therapeutic, calming and restorative, where people can interact with trusted figures.