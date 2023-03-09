© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
When_Experts_Attack-square.png
When Experts Attack!

When Experts Attack! #45: Virtual reality boosts psychotherapy

Published March 9, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST
VR Therapy

What if you could receive counseling and psychotherapy in a forest, log cabin or Sigmund Freud’s office — maybe from a therapist who also happens to be a wizard, an Earth mother, a trickster or, uh, maybe even a furry? Well, you can! A new virtual reality system developed by University of Kansas researchers provides counseling in a setting that is therapeutic, calming and restorative, where people can interact with trusted figures.

When Experts Attack!
Latest Episodes