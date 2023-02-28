91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
When Experts Attack! #44 — ChatGPT didn’t write this podcast
Published February 28, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST
John Symons, professor of philosophy at the University of Kansas, explores social, technological and existential concerns relating to artificial intelligence. A native of Cork, Ireland, Symons is an expert in Large Language Models, which he argues should be seen less as an existential threat and more as something to be excited about.