KPR Presents: Remember the (First) Ladies
Week of March 30, 2025: In honor of Women's History Month, it's a look at the often-underestimated political role of America's First Ladies. Diana Carlin is one of the co-authors of "Remember the First Ladies: The Legacies of America's History-Making Women" and "U.S. First Ladies: Making History and Leaving Legacies." This program originally aired on KPR Presents on September 7, 2024.
