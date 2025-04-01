© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: Remember the (First) Ladies

Published April 1, 2025 at 5:17 PM CDT
Kaye McIntyre, Diana Carlin

Week of March 30, 2025: In honor of Women's History Month, it's a look at the often-underestimated political role of America's First Ladies. Diana Carlin is one of the co-authors of "Remember the First Ladies: The Legacies of America's History-Making Women" and "U.S. First Ladies: Making History and Leaving Legacies." This program originally aired on KPR Presents on September 7, 2024.

