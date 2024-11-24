Week of November 24, 2024: We dig into the book behind the new Hulu series, Interior Chinatown: A Novel by Charles Yu. It's a conversation with Polli Kenn of the Lawrence Public Library and Dr. David Mai of the KU Department of Film and Media Studies.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Present on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays

Polli's bonus book recommendations:

On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

Read to the Bone by Alena Bruzas