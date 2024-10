Week of October 20, 2024: Part history, part ghost story, author Fran Borin joins us to talk about The Spirit of Quindaro, the second in The Ghost Adventures of Orion O'Brien series. The Spirit of Quindaro recently received a 2024 Kansas Notable Book Award.

