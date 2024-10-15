© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

Beyond the Ballot: The 2024 Kansas Elections

By Kaye McIntyre
Published October 15, 2024 at 4:38 PM CDT

Week of October 13, 2024: We preview the 2024 congressional races in Kansas with "Beyond the Ballot" from the Dole Institute of Politics. It's Part One in their series on the 2024 elections, led by Jonathan Shorman, lead political reporter for the Kansas City Star. Also featured are Dr. Alexandra Middlewood, chair of Wichita State University's political science department, and Daniel DeRochers, Washington D.C. correspondent for the Kansas City Star. We'll also visit with KPR's Cordelia Brown and Destiny Ann Mermagen about Kansas Public Radio's annual Live Day, coming up Friday, October 25th.

KPR Presents
Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
See stories by Kaye McIntyre
