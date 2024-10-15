Beyond the Ballot: The 2024 Kansas Elections

Week of October 13, 2024: We preview the 2024 congressional races in Kansas with "Beyond the Ballot" from the Dole Institute of Politics. It's Part One in their series on the 2024 elections, led by Jonathan Shorman, lead political reporter for the Kansas City Star. Also featured are Dr. Alexandra Middlewood, chair of Wichita State University's political science department, and Daniel DeRochers, Washington D.C. correspondent for the Kansas City Star. We'll also visit with KPR's Cordelia Brown and Destiny Ann Mermagen about Kansas Public Radio's annual Live Day, coming up Friday, October 25th.

