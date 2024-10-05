U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón, Professor Greg Jackson, Jerry Seib

Week of October 6, 2024: U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón is coming to Salina this month in connection with the launch of one of her poems into space. "In Praise of Mystery" is engraved on the spaceship Europa Clipper as it heads to Jupiter and its moon, Europa. We'll also hear from Professor Greg Jackson, host of the History That Doesn't Suck podcast and live show, coming to Lawrence this week. Finally, we'll talk politics with Jerry Seib of the Wall Street Journal and visiting fellow at the Dole Institute of Politics.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

Sundays 6pm

Saturdays 6am

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

Sundays 1pm

Thursdays 7pm