© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPR Presents

U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón, Professor Greg Jackson, Jerry Seib

Published October 5, 2024 at 5:46 PM CDT
U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon, Kaye McIntyre
U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon, Kaye McIntyre

Week of October 6, 2024: U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón is coming to Salina this month in connection with the launch of one of her poems into space. "In Praise of Mystery" is engraved on the spaceship Europa Clipper as it heads to Jupiter and its moon, Europa. We'll also hear from Professor Greg Jackson, host of the History That Doesn't Suck podcast and live show, coming to Lawrence this week. Finally, we'll talk politics with Jerry Seib of the Wall Street Journal and visiting fellow at the Dole Institute of Politics.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
Sundays 6pm
Saturdays 6am

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
Sundays 1pm
Thursdays 7pm

KPR Presents
Latest Episodes