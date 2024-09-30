Thom Shankar, Age of Danger

Week of September 29, 2024: What do national security experts get wrong about keeping America safe? And what role does Kansas and the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility play in doing so? Thom Shankar is the co-author of Age of Danger: Keeping America Safe in an Era of New Superpowers, New Weapons, and New Threats. We'll also hear from journalist, filmmaker, and author Elizabeth Farnsworth about her latest novel, Last Light. Finally, bestselling author Sarah Smarsh talks about her latest book, Bone of the Bone.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays