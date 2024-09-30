© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

Thom Shankar, Age of Danger

By Kaye McIntyre
Published September 30, 2024 at 3:52 PM CDT

Week of September 29, 2024: What do national security experts get wrong about keeping America safe? And what role does Kansas and the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility play in doing so? Thom Shankar is the co-author of Age of Danger: Keeping America Safe in an Era of New Superpowers, New Weapons, and New Threats. We'll also hear from journalist, filmmaker, and author Elizabeth Farnsworth about her latest novel, Last Light. Finally, bestselling author Sarah Smarsh talks about her latest book, Bone of the Bone.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

KPR Presents
Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
See stories by Kaye McIntyre
