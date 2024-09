The University of Kansas Department of Theatre and Dance opens its 2024-25 season with "Indecent," a play that tells the story of the controversy surrounding the 1906 play, "God of Vengeance." Dr. Henry Bial is the director of "Indecent," coming to KU's Murphy Hall September 27th-29th, and the chair of the KU Department of Theatre and Dance.

