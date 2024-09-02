On Swift Horses, Dole Fall Preview

From rural Kansas to the casinos of Las Vegas and the horsetracks of California, author Shannon Pufahl talks about the novel behind the new film On Swift Horses. On Swift Horses premieres this week at the Toronto International Film Festival. Also, we'll preview the fall lineup at the University of Kansas Dole Institute of Politics with DIOP director Audrey Coleman.

