KPR Presents: Mulvane's 100th, Kansas Speaks Out, Lawrence Community Orchestra

Week of August 25, 2024: Washburn University's Mulvane Art Museum is celebrating 100 years of bringing art to the Topeka and Washburn communities. We'll hear from museum director Connie Gibbons. Also, Washburn University's Jericho Hockett and Dennis Etzel talk about Kansas Speaks Out: Poems in the Age of Me, Too. Finally, Dr. Rachel Dirks joins us to talk about the Lawrence Community Orchestra, this month's KPR's Community Spotlight organization.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

Sundays 6pm

Saturdays 6am

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

Sundays 1pm

Thursdays 7pm