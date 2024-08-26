© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

KPR Presents: Mulvane's 100th, Kansas Speaks Out, Lawrence Community Orchestra

Published August 26, 2024 at 3:24 PM CDT

Week of August 25, 2024: Washburn University's Mulvane Art Museum is celebrating 100 years of bringing art to the Topeka and Washburn communities. We'll hear from museum director Connie Gibbons. Also, Washburn University's Jericho Hockett and Dennis Etzel talk about Kansas Speaks Out: Poems in the Age of Me, Too. Finally, Dr. Rachel Dirks joins us to talk about the Lawrence Community Orchestra, this month's KPR's Community Spotlight organization.

