Week of August 11, 2024: The National Center for the Book has just named its 2024 Great Reads from Great Places for Kansas. On this week's KPR Presents, we'll hear from Susan Jonusas, author of "Hell's Half Acre: The Untold Story of the Benders" and Grant Snider, author of "One Boy Watching." We'll also revisit a conversation with KJ Dell'Antonio, author of "The Chicken Sisters," coming to the Hallmark+ Channel next month.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays