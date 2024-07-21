Alex Grecian, Brian Daldorph

Week of July 21, 2024: We kick off our 2024 Kansas Notable Book Series with Alex Grecian, best-selling author of Red Rabbit — a story of witches, demons, and the Wild West. We'll also hear from Brian Daldorph, author of Words is a Powerful Thing: 20 Years of Teaching Creative Writing at the Douglas County Jail, winner of the 2024 Hefner Heitz Award for Kansas Creative Nonfiction.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays