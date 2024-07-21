© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPR Presents

Alex Grecian, Brian Daldorph

Published July 21, 2024 at 8:54 PM CDT
Alex Grecian, Kaye McIntyre
Alex Grecian, Kaye McIntyre

Week of July 21, 2024: We kick off our 2024 Kansas Notable Book Series with Alex Grecian, best-selling author of Red Rabbit — a story of witches, demons, and the Wild West. We'll also hear from Brian Daldorph, author of Words is a Powerful Thing: 20 Years of Teaching Creative Writing at the Douglas County Jail, winner of the 2024 Hefner Heitz Award for Kansas Creative Nonfiction.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

KPR Presents
Latest Episodes