Week of June 30, 2024: Award-winning journalist Dick Lehr tells the story of the 2016 bomb plot against Somali immigrants in Garden City and the FBI informant who foiled the plot. "White Hot Hate: A True Story of Domestic Terrorism in America's Heartland" was named a Kansas Notable Book. This conversation originally aired on March 5, 2023.

