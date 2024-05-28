KPR Presents: Eric Meyer, The Marion County Record

Week of May 26. 2024: The Marion County Record was in the national spotlight last year when local police raided the offices of the small-town Kansas newspaper. The Record was the recipient of this year's William Allen White National Citation, the first time the honor has been awarded to a media outlet instead of an individual journalist. Editor Eric Meyer gave the keynote address at KU's William Allen White Day on April 11, 2024.

Also on this week's program, KPR's Laura Lorson visits with journalist, filmmaker, and Topeka native Elizabeth Farnsworth about her latest novel, Last Light.

