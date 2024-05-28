© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: Eric Meyer, The Marion County Record

By Kaye McIntyre
Published May 28, 2024 at 4:03 PM CDT
Eric Meyer at William Allen White Day
Photo provided by KU School of Journalism and Mass Communications
Eric Meyer at William Allen White Day

The Marion County Record was in the national spotlight last year when its offices were raided by local police. The small-town Kansas newspaper received the 2024 William Allen White National Citation, the first time the honor has ever been awarded to a media outlet instead of an individual journalist. Eric Meyer accepted the award and gave the keynote address at this year's KU's WAW Day.

Week of May 26. 2024: The Marion County Record was in the national spotlight last year when local police raided the offices of the small-town Kansas newspaper. The Record was the recipient of this year's William Allen White National Citation, the first time the honor has been awarded to a media outlet instead of an individual journalist. Editor Eric Meyer gave the keynote address at KU's William Allen White Day on April 11, 2024.

Also on this week's program, KPR's Laura Lorson visits with journalist, filmmaker, and Topeka native Elizabeth Farnsworth about her latest novel, Last Light.

