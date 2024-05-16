© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPR Presents

KPR Presents: The Girls that Desegregated America's Schools

Published May 16, 2024 at 4:41 PM CDT

Week of May 12, 2024: As we mark the 70th anniversary of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case this week, we hear about the courageous girls and young women at the forefront of the battle to integrate schools. Kaye McIntyre visits with Dr. Rachel Devlin, author of "A Girl Stands at the Door: the Generation of Young Women Who Desegregated America's Schools." This conversation was originally broadcast on February 24, 2019.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

KPR Presents
Latest Episodes