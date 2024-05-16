KPR Presents: The Girls that Desegregated America's Schools

Week of May 12, 2024: As we mark the 70th anniversary of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case this week, we hear about the courageous girls and young women at the forefront of the battle to integrate schools. Kaye McIntyre visits with Dr. Rachel Devlin, author of "A Girl Stands at the Door: the Generation of Young Women Who Desegregated America's Schools." This conversation was originally broadcast on February 24, 2019.

