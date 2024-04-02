'Hot Times' Documentary to be Featured at KU Climate Teach-in
"Hot Times in the Heartland" will be screened April 4th as part of this year's Global Climate Teach-in at the University of Kansas. Filmmakers Dave Kendall, Laura Mead, and Rex Buchanan preview the documentary on this week's KPR Presents.
Week of March 31, 2024: The documentary "Hot Times in the Heartland" tells the story of climate change in Kansas, and what Kansans are doing to about it. Co-producers Dave Kendall, Laura Mead, and Rex Buchanan preview the film in advance of its April 4th screening at Lawrence's Liberty Hall as part of a Global Climate Teach-in, coordinated by The Commons at the University of Kansas. Visit The Commons for a complete list of Global Climate Teach-in events taking place April 2nd-8th. "Hot Times in the Heartland" was produced by Prairie Hollow Productions.
