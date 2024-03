Week of March 23, 2024: What do national security experts get wrong about keeping America safe? And what role does Kansas and the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility play in doing so? Thom Shankar is the co-author of Age of Danger: Keeping America Safe in an Era of New Superpowers, New Weapons, and New Threats.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays