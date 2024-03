Week of March 17, 2024: In celebration of Women's History Month, a Kansan who made football history. In 2020, Katie Sowers became the first woman to coach on an NFL staff in the Super Bowl. She gave the Elizabeth Dole "Women in Leadership" Lecture at KU's Dole Institute of Politics on November 30th, 2023.

