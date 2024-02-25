KPR Presents: Governor Kelly and a Healthier Political Discourse
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly calls for greater civility in politics in this Kansas State University Landon Lecture, given February 16, 2024, in KSU's Forum Hall.
Week of February 25, 2024: Kansas Governor Laura Kelly called for more civility in politics in this Kansas State University Landon Lecture. Her lecture, given February 16th, 2024, was entitled "For a Healthier Kansas, We Need a Healthier Political Discourse."
