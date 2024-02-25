KPR Presents: Governor Kelly and a Healthier Political Discourse

Week of February 25, 2024: Kansas Governor Laura Kelly called for more civility in politics in this Kansas State University Landon Lecture. Her lecture, given February 16th, 2024, was entitled "For a Healthier Kansas, We Need a Healthier Political Discourse."

