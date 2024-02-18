© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

KPR Presents: African American Topeka Before & After Brown

Published February 18, 2024 at 9:56 PM CST
Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library

Week of February 18, 2024: This year marks the 70th anniversary of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka desegregation case. We'll preview "Our Stories: African American Topeka Before and After Brown," a new exhibit at the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library, and a companion exhibit, "Sorting Out Race." Guests include Brittany Keegan, curator of the Alice C. Sabatini Gallery at TSCPL, and Sherri Camp, project director for the Black American Blueprint Collective, which collaborated on the "Our Stories" exhibit.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

