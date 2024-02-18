KPR Presents: African American Topeka Before & After Brown

Week of February 18, 2024: This year marks the 70th anniversary of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka desegregation case. We'll preview "Our Stories: African American Topeka Before and After Brown," a new exhibit at the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library, and a companion exhibit, "Sorting Out Race." Guests include Brittany Keegan, curator of the Alice C. Sabatini Gallery at TSCPL, and Sherri Camp, project director for the Black American Blueprint Collective, which collaborated on the "Our Stories" exhibit.

