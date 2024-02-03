© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPR Presents

KPR Presents: Becky Blades, Start More than You Can Finish

Published February 3, 2024 at 5:24 PM CST
Kaye McIntyre, Becky Blades
Kaye McIntyre, Becky Blades

Week of January 28, 2024: The start of a new year is the perfect time to start something new! Kansas City artist, entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed "StArtist" Becky Blades is the author of "Start More Than You Can Finish: A Creative Permission Slip to Unleash Your Best Ideas.' This conversation originally aired on KPR Presents on May 14, 2023.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

KPR Presents
Latest Episodes