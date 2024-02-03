KPR Presents: Becky Blades, Start More than You Can Finish

Week of January 28, 2024: The start of a new year is the perfect time to start something new! Kansas City artist, entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed "StArtist" Becky Blades is the author of "Start More Than You Can Finish: A Creative Permission Slip to Unleash Your Best Ideas.' This conversation originally aired on KPR Presents on May 14, 2023.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays