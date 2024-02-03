© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPR Presents

KPR Presents: A Sneak Peek at Jazz in the Evening

By Kaye McIntyre
Published February 3, 2024 at 6:10 PM CST
Emma Curran
/
KJHK

Week of February 4, 2024: It's a sneak peek at KPR-KJHK's upcoming "Jazz in the Evening." We'll run through the events of the evening with Caroline Blanke, Events and Engagement Director for KJHK, and visit with filmmaker Backer Hamada, producer of the documentary "America's Trumpet." The evening features a concert by jazz musician America Patton, the premiere of "America's Trumpet," and a Q-and-A session with Backer Hamada, America Patton, and director Brandon Luck. "Jazz in the Evening" takes place Saturday, February 10th, at Woodruff Auditorium in the KU Memorial Union. The event is free and open to the public.

Find out more at Jazz in the Evening.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

KPR Presents
Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
See stories by Kaye McIntyre
Latest Episodes