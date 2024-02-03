KPR Presents: A Sneak Peek at Jazz in the Evening

Week of February 4, 2024: It's a sneak peek at KPR-KJHK's upcoming "Jazz in the Evening." We'll run through the events of the evening with Caroline Blanke, Events and Engagement Director for KJHK, and visit with filmmaker Backer Hamada, producer of the documentary "America's Trumpet." The evening features a concert by jazz musician America Patton, the premiere of "America's Trumpet," and a Q-and-A session with Backer Hamada, America Patton, and director Brandon Luck. "Jazz in the Evening" takes place Saturday, February 10th, at Woodruff Auditorium in the KU Memorial Union. The event is free and open to the public.

Find out more at Jazz in the Evening.

