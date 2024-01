Washburn University political science professor Bob Beatty has spent much of his career documenting the Iowa presidential caucuses. He joins us to talk about his new documentary film, "See How They Run: Presidential Candidates and the Iowa Caucuses," produced in connection with public television station KTWU.

