A Very Merry KPR Presents 2023

Pour a cup of eggnog and gather around the fire for a collection of songs, stories and assorted musings from the Kansas Public Radio staff during this year's A Very Merry KPR Presents, hosted by Kaye McIntyre.

Thursday, December 21 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. (KPR 2)

Saturday, December 23 6:00 - 7:00 a.m. (KPR 1)

Sunday, December 24 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. (KPR 2)

Sunday, December 24 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. (KPR 1)

Follow along with this year's program with the photos below!

Not only is KPR Engineer Jason Slote a talented musician, but he is also surrounded by a very musically talented family! He recruited their help for his submission to this year's Very Merry KPR Presents.

Jason Slote Jason Slote and family.

Having lived in different parts of the country over the years, KPR's Director, Feloniz Lovato-Winston, touches on her experience with different types of weather during the holiday season.

Feloniz Lovato-Winston Feloniz and her daughter, during a cold day in Lawrence, Kan.

When he's not at KPR, Major Gifts and Corporate Sponsorship Coordinator Max Paley can often be found showing off his musical talents, and shares with us a festive folk tune on this year's Very Merry KPR Presents.

Max Paley Max Paley on mandolin.

KPR's Events, Media and Sponsorship Coordinator, Emily Fisher, tells a tale of mouse mischief on the Eve of Christmas: The Tale of Two Bad Mice, written and illustrated by Beatrix Potter.

Beatrix Potter / Project Gutenberg Various illustrations depict Tom Thumb and Hunka Munka, the mice, inspired by the real pet mice of Beatrix Potter. Illustrated by Beatrix Potter, 1904.

Host of Evening Classical, Destiny Ann Mermagen, treats listeners to her rendition of Wexford Carol on the violin.

Destiny Ann Mermagen Destiny Ann Mermagen performs at a local holiday concert.

Your host of this program, and every installment of KPR Presents, Kaye McIntyre, trades in her microphone for piano keys, sharing with listeners her take on The Ballad of Three Kings.

Kaye McIntyre Kaye McIntyre sits at the piano in her home.

The children of KPR's Development Director, Joanna Fewins, take some questions from their parents about the spirit of the season, such as their favorite holiday treat and ideas for an addition to Santa's reindeer.

Joanna Fewins Joanna, her children and her husband, Stephen.

All Things Considered host, Laura Lorson, shares a recipe for Thumbelina Cookies; one of her holiday staples.

Laura Lorson Laura Lorson's recipe for Thumbelina Cookies.

Laura Lorson Laura Lorson prepares Thumbelina Cookies in her kitchen.

Happy holidays from all of us here at Kansas Public Radio!