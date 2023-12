Week of December 3, 2023: The U.S. Army recently set aside the court-martials convictions of 110 black soldiers convicted following the 1917 race riot in Houston. Kevin Willmott tells the story of the 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment in his film, "The 24th." This conversation was originally broadcast on KPR Presents on June 13, 2021.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays