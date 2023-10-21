© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

KPR Presents Book Club: Dracula

Published October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT
Matt Kirkland, Kaye McIntyre, Polli Kenn
Week of October 22, 2023: In connection with "Booktoberfest" at the Lawrence Public Library, it's a conversation about Dracula. Matt Kirkland, creator of Dracula Daily, and Polli Kenn of the Lawrence Public Library join us to talk about this classic vampire tale by Bram Stoker.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

Polli's suggestions for Dracula-inspired books and more:
https://bit.ly/3S9cQ0L

KPR Presents
