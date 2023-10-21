KPR Presents Book Club: Dracula

Week of October 22, 2023: In connection with "Booktoberfest" at the Lawrence Public Library, it's a conversation about Dracula. Matt Kirkland, creator of Dracula Daily, and Polli Kenn of the Lawrence Public Library join us to talk about this classic vampire tale by Bram Stoker.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays

Polli's suggestions for Dracula-inspired books and more:

https://bit.ly/3S9cQ0L