Week of October 1, 2023: "Justa's Escape: A Journey from World War II Ukraine" tells the story of Justina Neufeld of North Newton, who fled occupied Ukraine and spent four years as a refugee. Justa's Escape was named a 2023 Kansas Notable Book by the State Library of Kansas.

