Week of September 10, 2023: How did ice become an American staple? Topeka native Amy Brady join us to talk about her latest book, Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks, A Cool History of a Hot Commodity. Amy Brady is one of dozens of authors featured at the Kansas Book Festival, Saturday, September 16th.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays