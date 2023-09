Week of September 3, 2023: As KANU's 70th anniversary year draws to a close this month, we look back at the rich tradition of folk, Americana music on Kansas Public Radio with our own Bob McWilliams, long-time host of Trail Mix. This conversation originally aired on KPR Presents on August 28th, 2022.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays