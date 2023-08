Week of August 27, 2023: As our anniversary year comes to a close, we celebrate 70 years of KANU, the flagship station of Kansas Public Radio. It's a trip down Memory Lane in the second of a two-part series, with highlights from KANU's early years, including the Good Time Radio Review, Right Between the Ears, and more. Today's KPR Presents originally aired on September 11th, 2022.