KPR Presents

KPR Presents: Delano Lewis

Published August 12, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT
Delano Lewis and then-KU Chancellor Bernadette Gray Little, photo courtesy of Kauffman Foundation
Delano Lewis and then-KU Chancellor Bernadette Gray Little, photo courtesy of Kauffman Foundation

Week of August 13, 2023: Former NPR president and native Kansan Delano Lewis passed away this month at the age of 84. Lewis was born in Arkansas City, grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and graduated from the University of Kansas and Washburn University before a career that included leading NPR, serving as U.S. ambassador to South Africa, and writing a memoir, It All Begins with Self. This week's program is an encore presentation of remarks Lewis made at the Kauffman Foundation Conference Center in 2016.

