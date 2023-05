Week of May 21, 2023: Last month, Jefferson County, Kansas, agreed to pay Floyd Bledsoe $7.5 million after he served 16 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit. We'll hear the story of the 1999 murder, confession, and conviction that shocked the town of Oskaloosa. Justin Wingerter is the author of Four Shots in Oskie: Murder and Innocence in Middle America. This conversation originally aired on KPR Presents on October 16th, 2022.