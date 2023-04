Week of April 16, 2023: We explore the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail in this conversation with Sandy Carlson, managing editor of Field Journal: The Santa Fe Trail, and program director of Symphony in the Flint Hills. Field Journal: The Santa Fe Trail was named a 2022 Kansas Notable Book. We also talk about this year's Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event, set for June 10th near Eskridge, Kansas.