Film Music Friday - February 21, 2025 (Sword and Sandal Films)
Published February 21, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
This week's Film Music Friday looks at sword-and-sandal movies, those historical, mythological, or biblical epics mostly set in the Greco-Roman antiquity or the Middle Ages. We'll hear music from 300, Spartacus, Ben-Hur, Jason and the Argonauts, Red Sonja and more.