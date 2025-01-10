91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - January 10, 2025 (The Adventure Film Music of Miklos Rozsa)
Published January 10, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
In his nearly 50-year career as a film composer, Miklos Rozsa contributed scores to Biblical epics, romantic dramas and film noir thrillers. On this week's Film Music Friday, we focus on his music for adventure films, including Ben-Hur, Knights of the Round Table, Green Fire, The Golden Voyage of Sinbad and others.