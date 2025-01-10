© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - January 10, 2025 (The Adventure Film Music of Miklos Rozsa)

Published January 10, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
Miklos Rozsa

In his nearly 50-year career as a film composer, Miklos Rozsa contributed scores to Biblical epics, romantic dramas and film noir thrillers. On this week's Film Music Friday, we focus on his music for adventure films, including Ben-Hur, Knights of the Round Table, Green Fire, The Golden Voyage of Sinbad and others.

