91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - November 15, 2024 (David Raksin)
Published November 15, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST
Composer David Raksin wrote scores for over 100 films and 300 TV shows, and he's in the spotlight for this week's Film Music Friday. We'll hear music from Laura, The Bad and the Beautiful, Across the Wide Missouri and more.