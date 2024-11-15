© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday - November 15, 2024 (David Raksin)

Published November 15, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST
David Raksin

Composer David Raksin wrote scores for over 100 films and 300 TV shows, and he's in the spotlight for this week's Film Music Friday. We'll hear music from Laura, The Bad and the Beautiful, Across the Wide Missouri and more.

