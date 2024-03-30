© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - March 29, 2024 (Newspapers and Reporters)

Published March 30, 2024 at 10:15 AM CDT
Citizen Kane

Over the years there have been a LOT of movies about newspapers and newspaper reporters. On this week's Film Music Friday we're hearing music from some of these epics, including Citizen Kane, All the President's Men, Spotlight, The Killing Fields and more.

Film Music Friday
Latest Episodes