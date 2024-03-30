91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - March 29, 2024 (Newspapers and Reporters)
Published March 30, 2024 at 10:15 AM CDT
Over the years there have been a LOT of movies about newspapers and newspaper reporters. On this week's Film Music Friday we're hearing music from some of these epics, including Citizen Kane, All the President's Men, Spotlight, The Killing Fields and more.