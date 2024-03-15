© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - March 15, 2024 (The Western Film Music of Elmer Bernstein)

Published March 15, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
The Magnificent Seven

Although he worked in many different film genres during his long career, it's the Western movie scores of Elmer Bernstein that are especially beloved by film fans. On this week's Film Music Friday we'll hear some of Bernstein's classic Western scores, including music from The Magnificent Seven, The Tin Star, The Comancheros, True Grit, The Shootist and more.

Film Music Friday
Latest Episodes