Film Music Friday - March 15, 2024 (The Western Film Music of Elmer Bernstein)
Published March 15, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
Although he worked in many different film genres during his long career, it's the Western movie scores of Elmer Bernstein that are especially beloved by film fans. On this week's Film Music Friday we'll hear some of Bernstein's classic Western scores, including music from The Magnificent Seven, The Tin Star, The Comancheros, True Grit, The Shootist and more.