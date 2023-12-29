© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday - December 29, 2023 (The Warner Bros. Sound)

Published December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST
The Adventures of Robin Hood

This week's Film Music Friday features the sound of Warner Brothers Studios, where modern film scoring was born. We'll hear music from such classics as The Adventures of Robin Hood, The Maltese Falcon, Giant, Charge of the Light Brigade and more.

