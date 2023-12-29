91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - December 29, 2023 (The Warner Bros. Sound)
Published December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST
This week's Film Music Friday features the sound of Warner Brothers Studios, where modern film scoring was born. We'll hear music from such classics as The Adventures of Robin Hood, The Maltese Falcon, Giant, Charge of the Light Brigade and more.