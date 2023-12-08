91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - December 8, 2023 (Comedy Films)
Published December 8, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST
In Hollywood there's a saying that comedies don't win Oscars. However, that doesn't mean there haven't some awesome comedy films made over the years and this week on Film Music Friday we're hearing music from classics like Blazing Saddles, It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World, Ghostbusters, The Trouble with Harry and lots more.