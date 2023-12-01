© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday - December 1, 2023 (The Films of Humphrey Bogart)

Published December 1, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST
Humphrey Bogart

One of Hollywood's biggest stars, Humphrey Bogart's film career stretched from about 1930 to his death in 1957, and included some classic films. This week on Film Music Friday, we're hearing music for Humphrey Bogart, with excerpts from The Maltese Falcon, High Sierra, Casablanca, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre and more.

