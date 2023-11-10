© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday - November 10, 2023 (The TV Music of Jerry Goldsmith)

Published November 10, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST
Jerry Goldsmith

Before he became an in-demand composer of film scores, Jerry Goldsmith spent many years working in network radio and TV. This week on Film Music Friday, we'll hear a sampling of scores Goldsmith created for television, including themes from Playhouse 90, The Twilight Zone, Thriller, Room 222 and others.

