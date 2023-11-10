91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - November 10, 2023 (The TV Music of Jerry Goldsmith)
Published November 10, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST
Before he became an in-demand composer of film scores, Jerry Goldsmith spent many years working in network radio and TV. This week on Film Music Friday, we'll hear a sampling of scores Goldsmith created for television, including themes from Playhouse 90, The Twilight Zone, Thriller, Room 222 and others.