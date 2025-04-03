"Tios and Primos" (Uncles and Cousins)

On this edition of Conversations, Jacqueline Alcantara talks with host Dan Skinner about "Tios and Primos” which is her first picture book as both illustrator. The book, which was inspired by her own experiences as a child, is about a little girl visiting family in Honduras with her father. Because she only speaks a little Spanish, she is worried that she might have difficultly communicating with her Spanish speaking family members. She learns there are many ways to communicate. Alcantara is an award-winning illustrator of many picture books. The book was released in both an English and Spanish version.

