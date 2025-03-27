© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Oona Bramblegoop's Sideways Magic: Fairies vs Leprechauns"

By Dan Skinner
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Kate Korsh talks with host Dan Skinner about "Oona Bramblegoop's Sideways Magic: Fairies vs Leprechauns." Korsh is the author of two previous books in the “Oona Bramblegoop’s Sideways Magic” series, “Newbie Fairy” and “A Boy in the Fairy World.” Oona Bramblegoop, the underwear fairy, is back again and still doing her best, but things still go sideways in “Fairies vs. Leprechauns.” Can she help the Tooth Fairy in her dispute with the Leprechauns?

Tags
Conversations FictionChildren's Book
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
