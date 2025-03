On this edition of Conversations, Allison Kane and Jodi Jill talk with host Dan Skinner about three puzzle books from the Highlights “brainPlay” series… “Funniest Puzzles Ever,” “Trickiest Puzzles Ever” and “Nearly Impossible Puzzles.” Allison Kane is the Head of Puzzle Innovation at Highlights and Jodi Jill is a professional puzzle maker. She is also the Founder of Puzzle Day, which is celebrated on 1/29, and Puzzle Month, which is January.