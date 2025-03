On this edition of Conversations, Deborah Marcero talks with host Dan Skinner about "Hope in a Jar." This third book in the "Jar" picture book series featuring Llewellyn the bunny, is about recovering from adversity and holding on to your hopes and dreams with the help of friends. Marcero is the author and illustrator of the picture book bestsellers “In a Jar” and “Out of a Jar.” She also wrote and illustrated the picture book, “My Heart is a Compass” among other books.