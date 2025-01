On this edition of Conversations, Jan Brett talks with host Dan Skinner about her picture book, “Alice in a Winter Wonderland,” which is a retelling of the classic children’s story. In this new version the story is set in Alaska. Brett is the New York Times #1 bestselling author and illustrator of over 40 picture books. Her books have been chosen as “Best Children’s Books of the Year” by "The New Yorker," "Parents," "Redbook," and others.