On this edition of Conversations, Aaron Blabey talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Bad Guys in One Last Thing." It's the 20th and final book in the series. Blabey is a #1 New York Times Bestselling author with around 30 million books in print. He is also the co-executive producer of “The Bad Guys” movies by DreamWorks Animation and the upcoming Netflix movie-musical adaptation of “Thelma the Unicorn.” He has closed the book on his days as an author and has now turned his attention to music.