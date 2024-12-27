© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"The Bad Guys in One Last Thing"

By Dan Skinner
Published December 27, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Aaron Blabey talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Bad Guys in One Last Thing." It's the 20th and final book in the series. Blabey is a #1 New York Times Bestselling author with around 30 million books in print. He is also the co-executive producer of “The Bad Guys” movies by DreamWorks Animation and the upcoming Netflix movie-musical adaptation of “Thelma the Unicorn.” He has closed the book on his days as an author and has now turned his attention to music.

